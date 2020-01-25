Former teacher comes out against private school’s ‘irregularities’ 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A teacher, who was dismissed from service from a Kochi school, on Friday come out with a series of allegations against the school.

Swapna Lekha V B who used to teach at Al Ameen Public School at Edapally since 2012, was recently fired after she questioned the irregularities in her salary.

The modus operandi of the management was to make the teachers sign blank cheques, she said. She also put out a series of tweets against the school, elaborating the procedure adopted by the school. “The teachers are asked to bring their cheque books by the 20th of every month,” said Swapna Lekha. Towards the end of the month around the 29th, 30th and 31st, the office staff bring bundles of these cheque books to get the signature of the teachers, she added.

“You never expect such things to happen and that too a school that has been functioning for the past 40 years. However, the school management has been duping the gullible teachers for many years. The teachers are afraid to come out against the management and this became a blessing for them,” said Swapna Lekha.

According to her, the process of collecting cheques continued and the teachers were never the wiser until the day when it was announced that the CBSE authorities were coming in for inspection. “It was a melee. Teachers, who until then never had any appointment letters or service books, got to see these documents. However, the biggest surprise in store for us was in the acquaintance book,” she said.

Swapna Lekha added: “I got a big jolt. My salary on the records kept for the CBSE authorities was Rs 22,600. But I used to get only Rs 14,000 in hand and that too even after working for seven years,” she said. “I realised that the management credited the amount stipulated by the board every working day and immediately debited an amount of Rs 8,390,” she added.

To cover up the school’s alleged irregularities, the management even generated fake documents. According to her, she clicked photos of the said documents right in the principal’s office in front of the other teachers. “However, the entire situation was twisted and I was cornered by the management after the teachers left. The principal and other office staff called me into the manager’s office. The manager and the others threatened me,” she said.

“The situation was bad and I even feared for my life, The new management brought false allegations against me and terminated my service. But I filed a police complaint against the management,” said Swapna Lekha.

School denies allegations

Siyad Kokker, manager and chairman of Al Ameen Education Trust, denied the allegations. “We are a school that has been functioning for the past 40 years. Till now, there has been no complaints from the teachers. The teacher who raised the allegations was actually the one who was caught breaking the rules,” he said.

KUSTU to launch stir against school

Meanwhile, Kerala State Unaided School Teachers And Staff Union (KUSTU) of CITU, have decided to launch and agitation against the exploitation within days. “This is wrong. We will be coming up with a plan once the leaders of the union come back from the party meet being held in Chennai,” said D Salimkumar, secretary, KUSTU.