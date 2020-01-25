HC asks Centre, state to implement orders to cut weight of school bags

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Centre and state governments to ensure that the orders passed to reduce the weight of school bags are complied with in letter and spirit and periodic inspections conducted at schools with or without notice.

“All the stakeholders -- teachers, parents, headmasters and others -- should ensure that necessary circulars are issued, inspections conducted, awareness and sensitisation programmes organised for teachers, students and parents to achieve the goal to reduce the weight of the school bags,” held the court.

The court issued the order on a petition from Johny Cyriac of Kochi seeking a directive to the government to take immediate steps to ensure that no school-going student is forced to carry school bags heavier than 10 per cent of his/her body weight. The state government submitted that the headmasters have been directed to see to it that the school bags are made of lightweight materials. That apart, instead of students bringing drinking water to the school, headmasters were directed to make provisions for supplying drinking water. The government has given instructions to increase the number of volumes, instead of the textbooks being printed and published in single or dual big volumes and further to limit the pages of the textbooks to 60 pages.

The court pointed out that the unnecessary burden imposed on the children will lead to deprivation of their life and personal liberty. According to the directive, the authorities are duty-bound to protect the interests of the children.