Ink your imagination

KOCHI: Are you someone looking to explore your creative side, but has no formal knowledge or background in art? Then, the ink wash painting and pop art workshop by artist Trishna Patnaik to be held this weekend at Space, Thekkumoodu is sure to reignite your passion for art.

A self-taught artist, Trishna has been working with different mediums such as coffee, acrylic, red wine, ink and charcoal for over 14 years. Just like her works, the mediums she chooses are also unique.

“When I started painting, I wanted to learn something new. So, I began painting with coffee which I enjoyed very much. I decided to share the technique with others,” says Trishna. She says there are basically two types of mediums for creating art, wet and dry. Wet mediums include ink, coffee and water colour while dry mediums include charcoal, pencil. The workshop will teach the participants to explore different genres of painting such as florals, landscapes and abstract images using ink, water and brushes on a cartridge sheet. “Water acts as the main medium in this technique as the ink flows freely on the image. This form of art can be attempted by an amateur. You just need to have control over your paint brush. The method is fun and intriguing. It is also very relaxing,” says Trishna.

On the second day, participants will be guided to make a pop art painting step-by-step using a simple technique with selected colours. They will be familiarised with creating pop art portraits of famous personalities such as Andy Warhol with acyclic paints on cartridge sheets. The ink wash workshop will be held on Saturday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm and the pop art workshop will be conducted on Sunday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Registration fee for both workshops are `1,800.