Home Cities Kochi

Ink your imagination

On the second day, participants will be guided to make a pop art painting step-by-step using a simple technique with selected colours. 

Published: 25th January 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Are you someone looking to explore your creative side, but has no formal knowledge or background in art? Then, the ink wash painting and pop art workshop by artist Trishna Patnaik to be held this weekend at Space, Thekkumoodu is sure to reignite your passion for art.

A self-taught artist, Trishna has been working with different mediums such as coffee, acrylic, red wine, ink and charcoal for over 14 years. Just like her works, the mediums she chooses are also unique. 

“When I started painting, I wanted to learn something new. So, I began painting with coffee which I enjoyed very much. I decided to share the technique with others,” says Trishna. She says there are basically two types of mediums for creating art, wet and dry. Wet mediums include ink, coffee and water colour  while dry mediums include charcoal, pencil. The workshop will teach the participants to explore different genres of painting such as florals, landscapes and abstract images using ink, water and brushes on a cartridge sheet. “Water acts as the main medium in this technique as the ink flows freely on the image. This form of art can be attempted by an amateur. You just need to have control over your paint brush. The method is fun and intriguing. It is also very relaxing,” says Trishna. 

On the second day, participants will be guided to make a pop art painting step-by-step using a simple technique with selected colours. They will be familiarised with creating pop art portraits of famous personalities such as Andy Warhol with acyclic paints on cartridge sheets. The ink wash workshop will be held on Saturday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm and the pop art workshop will be conducted on Sunday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Registration fee for both workshops are `1,800.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp