‘Satisfied with Water Metro progress’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner on Friday visited the construction site of Water Metro at Vyttila. The `747-crore project is being implemented with the financial support of German Development Bank KfW. After the visit, he expressed his satisfaction with the project‘s progress.

He and Kochi Metro MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma travelled in the metro. Walter boarded the train from Maharaja’s metro station till Vyttila to reach the construction site. Lindner said that he would be glad to visit Kochi for the inauguration of Water Metro later this year. “We briefed him on the progress of Water Metro and discussed the Indo-German partnership,” said Alkesh Kumar.