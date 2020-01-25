Stress on practical application in technical education gives India an edge: German envoy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Higher education in India is moving to where a more practical application of knowledge is possible, enabling the country to make fast and giant strides in technology, said Walter J Lindner, German Ambassador to India here on Friday.

“Back in Germany, learning is structured. Here you have stronger emphasis on innovation. Thus a good combination of talent and encouragement. Who knows, the next Nobel laureate could be from here,” he said after inaugurating the STEAG Centre for Smart City Technologies, at the Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) campus in Kakkanad. The new state-of-the-art facility has been set up by STEAG, the German power major. “It is excellent that you now have a set up where one can convert a range of ideas into prototypes,” said the diplomat in his address.

The 4,000-sq ft facility is equipped with 3D printers, CNC routers, laser cutters, electronics and software systems, aimed at boosting innovation based on the principle of ‘learning by doing’. The facility will assist the development of technological ideas up to the prototype stage, enabling execution of projects in the fields of energy, mobility and recycling of materials focused on the requirements of a smart city. STEAG Energy Services GmbH CEO Ralf Schiele said India has a good blend of creativity and energy.

The new centre will help sharpen the skills of the institute’s students, he added. STEAG Energy Services India chairman Jacob T Verghese said the work on the facility began on July 2018, when the company inked an MoU with RSET. Modelled on MIT’s Makers Culture, the centre creates a space which students can call their own. The centre can be utilised by faculty members and experts to convert their ideas into prototypes, he added. Fr Mathew Vattathara, director, RSET, described the new facility an excellent instance of Indo-German collaboration. “This relationship lays the foundation for further ties between STEAG and RSET, and the German and Indian academia and industry in general,” he said.