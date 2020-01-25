Home Cities Kochi

Technological advancements in urological surgical procedures 

The ongoing National Conference of Urological Society of India, USICON 2020, on its second day gave special focus to the technological advancements in urological surgical procedures. 

Outlining the development of minimally-invasive urologic surgical procedures, employing 3D imaging and robotic laparoscopic techniques, Dr Vinod K V, organising secretary, said that technological advancements in laparoscopic/keyhole procedures ensured a gradual replacement of invasive or open surgeries.

When keyhole procedures arrived, it became imperative that the 3D visual ability of human eye and dexterity of human hands had to be achieved for those miniature instruments guided to the surgical field in the abdominal cavity to perform precision surgery,”  Dr Vinod K V said.

“Laparoscopic 3D imaging has achieved enlarged three-dimensional imaging of internal anatomy and surgical elements, with depth perception (ability to see the distance between objects), facilitating faster and more accurate surgery even in complex cases. The laparoscopic precision surgeries also brought immediate benefits in the form of less hospitalisation, reduced blood loss and transfusion, minimal post-operative pain and speedy recovery,” he added.

USICON is holding important sessions on the application of artificial intelligence, deep learning and machine learning in robotics surgery and new insights in minimally invasive urology. Dr George P Abraham, organising chairman, said the meet deliberates on diagnosis, treatment and management of a large spectrum of urological diseases, cancers and conditions affecting the urinary system.

Sessions on robotic technique include robotised laparoscopy, robot-assisted renal transplant surgery, prostatectomy, nephron uterectomy, left and right radical nephrectomy and robotic options to BPH Management, he said.More than 100 International and 600 National faculty are leading the key sessions. The four days conference, hosted by Urological Association of Kerala in Kochi.

