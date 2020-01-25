Home Cities Kochi

The creative age

‘Nalumani pookkal’, an art expression by seniors, is an ode to the creative outbursts of late bloomers

Published: 25th January 2020

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI:  “It has been a giant sense of relief, if anything,” laughs Nirmala Pillai, a former civil servant and self-taught painter, talking about retirement. She has conducted exhibitions in major metro cities across the country.

“I used to work in telecommunications during the messiest scandals India has ever witnessed. When I get back home from work each day, I would sit down with my brushes and paint. Right now, I am a full-time painter who has no office work to worry about. It feels great to explore new milestones in life,” says the 65-year-old microbiology graduate with a masters in English literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism.

‘Naalumani Pookkal’, an ongoing exhibition at the Museum Of Kerala History in Edappally has many such inspirational anecdotes to offer. Organised by Bless Retirement Living, Aluva, in collaboration with elderly professional artists in the city, the show is by seniors who wish to reconnect with their creative side. “The therapeutic effects of art is something that has not been taken seriously in our state. The art workshops we conducted at our facility had a great response—most of them would focus and draw for hours and come out looking happy and composed. So we decided to organise this exhibition and give them some exposure. Thankfully, few of the professionals were also happy to help,” says Sheethal Ann Gijo, an architect and a director at Bless Retirement Home. 

The exhibition features prominent artists like T Kaladharan, a Kochi-based painter and art director, whose bright, surreal frames welcome you as soon as you enter the hall. Paintings by V Venkitaraman that depict universe, energy and spirituality with a wholesome choice of colours and shapes is yet another attraction. C S Jayaraman’s paintings stand out for their tribal nature. A Kochi-based painter, his affinity towards the forest and trees and simple life is quite evident from the stories he narrates. From “Lake view’—a peep into the serene mountains and creeks—to ‘Missing the woods’, a portrait of animals, his art takes you on a bizarre trip along the wild side. 

Lathadevi N B, a Thrissur-based painter, surprises views with her collection of nine paintings, named Navarasam. A blend of traditional mask painting and the artist’s interpretation of human emotions, it also uses distinct colours alongside a dominant shade of red to portray subtle emotions with meticulous detailing.

One of the participants, Dr A Ramachandran, a retired medical college principal from Thrissur and artist since childhood, is fighting Parkinson’s with the help of art. “Art gives me comfort and helps me relax. It takes me away from the harsh realities of life and depression, part of the illness I endure,” he says.
While half the space is dedicated to professionals, the other half is a warm space for seniors from all walks of life to get themselves a new start. All strokes make art. To borrow Nirmala Pillai’s words, created just for those who make a living out of it, its for everyone. “Art saved me and kept me sane when nothing else did,” she concludes. A talk on ‘Reliving the golden age through forgotten tales and traditions’ by Sippy Pallippuram  will be held today and a live cultural programme by Thrissur Nataka Sangham will be organised tomorrow at the venue as part of ‘Naalumani pookkal’.

