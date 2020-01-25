The spoon boon

Shevlin Sebastian By

KOCHI: When city-based ophthalmologist Suchitra R came to know about the Kerala Government’s ban on single-use plastic, she felt the need to chip in. After much research, she came across a company in Gujarat that makes edible spoons. She wrote to them and after collecting the necessary proofs from them, started ordering their product.

At her home in Vennala, she has a collection of table and dessert spoons. “Tablespoons come in many flavours like classic salt, black pepper, peri. Dessert spoons are chocolate-based,” she says.

The spoons are made from oats, corn, chickpeas, wheat and rice flour. “The spoons have a short life since it has no preservatives. They also don’t crumble, and leave zero waste behind,” Suchitra says.

She and her husband Satis Bhat S are also speaking to friends are relatives about the need to use edible cutlery at birthday parties and family gatherings. They are also building awareness among event planners.

However, the couple is confident about increased ecological awareness among the public. “They know that plastic is not good for the environment,” says Satish. Suchitra also believes that edible spoons should be popularised by food delivery apps.