5-day Bharat Parv fete at Naval Base

Published: 26th January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command will celebrate Republic Day by launching a five-day Bharat Parv, organising various activities for Navy personnel and their families, between January 26 and 31. On Monday, students of various schools in Kochi will be provided an opportunity to visit vessels at the Kochi Naval Base.

A special plogging drive will be held in Kochi on January 29. The aim of the event is to encourage the seamen, and their families to pick up plastic litter while walking/jogging. Around 3,000 personnel of Southern Naval Command are expected to participate in the event.

The Naval Band will perform a musical extravaganza for the general public at the Vasco da Gama Square in Fort Kochi on January 28 and at LuLu Mall on January 31. The programme will be an attempt to connect with the local populace. A mix of Western and Indian tunes, instrumentals, vocals, rock ‘n’ roll and melody have been planned for the concert.

The Navy Children School will hold various competitions for students of all classes based on the themes ‘Ek Bharat” and ‘Srestha Bharat’.The traditional Republic Day celebrations and parade will be held at the naval base at 7.45 am on Sunday. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla will lay the ceremonial wreath at the war memorial and review the parade by naval personnel.

