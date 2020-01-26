A drop of drinking water from tap is their dream

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: Thirty-nine years and counting... It has been tough long years for Nalini Babu who came to Elamkunnapuzha after getting married to Babu K V. She had never thought that throughout her entire married life she would have to struggle daily to get clean drinking water for her family.

“For the past 39 years, a big part of my days is spent collecting water from the community hand pump some 500 m from my house. The reason - no piped water,” she said. Nalini and her family reside in ward number V of Elamkunnapuzha panchayat, where every summer visitors are greeted with long lines of pots and buckets kept along the roadside.

According to her, after making many rounds of the Kerala Water Authority offices, finally, a pipeline was laid and a tap was installed. “But that was two years ago. Well, the interesting part is that we are yet to see a single drop of water coming out of it. If it does, oh my! won’t that be magic,” she mocked. Nalini said the irony is that in areas where the taps do function, the supply is really good during the rainy season.

“But when water is needed the most like in summer, the taps go completely dry,” she said. According to 58-year-old Nalini, hers is a huge family. “I have my my husband, two sons, their wives and kids living with me. So one can only imagine the amount of water that we go through every single day,” she said.

Collecting water is one of the important chores in Nalini’s family. “At least three persons are needed. One to operate the hand pump and other two to conduct a relay,” she said. Nalini recollected the tough spot they were in last year. “Last year we got water from a place across the paddy fields. A temporary pipe was laid by us to collect water,” she said.

According to her, some years the family transported water from across the river on barges. “It is a very common sight here. It is not something that we relish doing. We too would like to hear that sweet sound of water flowing from the taps, but nothing of the sort might happen soon,” she said. It is sad, said Nalini. “I have grown sons and their wives to help me collect water, but what about the old women who have no one. Take the example of the 85-year-old Kunjipennu living right next door,” said Nalini.

“The woman can’t even walk by herself. So we help her out,” she added. According to her, the residents have been approaching the authorities seeking a solution to water woes. “However, the KWA authorities say, supply dries up during summer because pumping of water in Ernakulam goes down. Now we don’t know what to believe. If only the wells in our area provided us with good water we wouldn’t be seeking help from anyone,” said Nalini.

