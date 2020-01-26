Brace for a sizzling summer

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: The new year has been marked by extreme weather conditions in Kerala with days being sizzling hot and nights relatively cold. While the normal daytime temperature recorded in the state was below 33 degree Celsius in the previous year, there has been a 3 to 4.5 degree increase this time, causing concern about a harsh summer ahead.

Kottayam district has recorded 37.5 degree Celsius temperature for the past three days which is unusual. Excessive rain during the monsoon, followed by a hot winter indicates a shift in the weather pattern. Besides, there has been a decline in the replenishment of groundwater resources during the monsoon season which adds to the water woes of the state. According to a study conducted by the Ahmedabad Space Application Centre, which monitors the hydrological activities, two districts in Kerala - Wayanad and Palakkad - are experiencing desertification, which indicates reduced capacity of the surface soil to hold moisture. “The capacity of the surface soil to hold moisture has declined considerably over the years. The main reason is land degradation. The surface soil has been washed away by floodwater and this has decreased the thickness of the surface layer. The newly exposed soil does not hold moisture and this reduces the rate of percolation,” said a scientist.

Wayanad and Palakkad will bear the brunt of climate change as these districts have recorded a rise in temperature. The changing climate in Wayanad which harbours a rich biodiversity will have a devastating effect on ecology. “Wayanad is a disaster in waiting,” said the scientist. Kerala’s unique topography facilitates fast draining of rainwater into the Arabian Sea. Rampant destruction of forests, wetlands and laterite hills over the past few decades has led to land degradation. Deforestation and reclamation of paddy fields and wetlands have caused a steep decline in percolation of rainwater which recharges the groundwater resources. The paddy fields and wetlands acted as aquifers holding the floodwaters. The destruction of aquifers has led to the depletion of the water table. The area under paddy cultivation shrunk which demonstrates the massive reclamation of wetlands over the past 50 years. Similarly, the state lost 9,064.4 sq km of forest land between 1973 and 2014. This has led to ecological degradation which explains the changing climate pattern.

According to data released by the Groundwater Department last year, the depletion in groundwater has led to a steep increase in areas facing water shortage. The places under the semi-critical category have increased from 18 to 30 blocks, while the number of safe blocks has recorded a steep decline from 131 to 119 over the past decade. As per the record, Kasaragod and Malampuzha are critical areas. The net availability of groundwater decreased by 3.94 per cent in 2017. The groundwater availability in the state declined from 5,651 MCM in 2013 to 5,211.75 MCM in 2017.

Misty mornings and cool nights marked the new year in Kerala a decade ago. However, the weather has been erratic this time. “The days are hotter by 3 to 4.5 degree Celsius. Though the northerly winds have started blowing the dry wind from Tamil Nadu and an upper air anti-cyclonic circulation over the state has led to a rise in temperature. The air is blowing vertically which causes compressional warming. As the sky is clear, the radiation is not reflected, which causes an increase in temperature,” said Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research scientist M G Manoj. According to him, the chances of a harsh summer are high. South India has recorded the highest temperature in January and recent floods have increased the chances for a hot summer, he said.

However, Cusat Department of Atmospheric Sciences Assistant professor S Abhilash said the weather conditions will improve soon. “The Cyclonic air circulation is shifting to the east, and it may create favourable conditions. This will facilitate the flow of cool northerly air to the state and bring down the temperature. Besides, the El Nino phenomenon is getting weak and the Indian Ocean Dipole is moving from neutral to positive. This will influence the climate phenomenon and ensure a normal monsoon,” he said. Meanwhile, the state may not encounter acute water shortage this time as the reservoirs have enough storage. The state received 55 per cent excess rainfall during the southwest monsoon. Though the monsoon was 22 per cent deficit in November, the Northeast monsoon was also normal.

Kochi stares at acute water crisis

Ever since the launch of Operation Pure Water, a project launched in Ernakulam district on the directive of the Kerala State Assembly Committee on Petitions, Kochi and its suburbs have been facing severe water crisis. As per the project, tanker lorries could take water only from the hydrants of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to ensure quality of the water. Though the district collector has promised to take measures to temporarily address the crisis, regions like Kakkanad, Eroor and Irumpanam are facing acute water shortage. According to a KWA official, facilities are limited at the department treatment plants at Aluva and Maradu.

Thrissur corp stays firm on using own vehicles

In a marked shift from the past, the LDF-run Thrissur corporation had decided to do away with the practice of awarding contracts to private water suppliers when supply gets disrupted. This year also, the civic body decided not to rely on private players to supply water. Instead, the 17 vehicles owned by the corporation were pressed into service. M L Rosy, chairperson, health standing committee, said, “Kanimangalam and Ollur regions used to encounter acute water scarcity, but the pipeline laid as part of AMRUT project has given people there immense relief,” she said.

Pipe bursts a major worry in Palakkad

The availability of enough water in the dams in the district has resulted in drinking water being available even in rural areas. The level of water in wells also increases when water from dams is pumped for the irrigation of the second crop of paddy. However, frequent pipe-bursts have resulted in water crisis in interior areas. However, the commissioning of many water schemes has helped solve the crisis to an extent. “After the commissioning of a C11.5-crore scheme with an 18 MLD overhead tank, water is pumped from Kunnamkattupathy tank. There is piped water supply in Kozhinjampara, Vadakarapathy and Eruthenpathy areas,” said R Jayachandran, superintending engineer of the KWA.

In capital city, Infra woes dampen KWA plans

The acute water scarcity being experienced at the high-end residential localities here, including Kowdiar, Vazhuthacaud, Sasthamangalam, Kumarapuram and Medical College, has dismayed the public. While the amount of water pumped is the key to ensuring regular supply to these regions, the issue continues to plague the aforementioned areas despite the additional 10 MLD of water made available as a result of the recent renovation works carried out at the Aruvikkara plant. Jawahar Nagar and Kanaka Nagar, both residential colonies, now face difficulties mainly because of the limitations in supply,” said a senior KWA official.

Kozhikode reels under severe water shortage

Despite the commissioning of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-aided drinking water project, many areas in the city still face severe water shortage. The situation is likely to get worse in the coming days. The major reason for water scarcity is the Kerala Water Authorities’ move to reduce the force of water pumped to houses. “It is the people living in two or more storey houses that are worst affected, as water flow will be meagre owing to low pressure in pumping,” said E Prasanth Kumar, ward no. 14, Chevarambalam councillor. According to the officials of the Kerala Water Authority, in a few days all the major work will be over and the current issue will be solved.

Alappuzha faces water scarcity

With the advent of summer, the district has started to face drinking water scarcity. The distribution lines of KWA and the reverse osmosis (RO) plants operated by local self-government institutions are the only means of drinking water in the district. In some areas, the non-functioning of RO plants affects water distribution. In Kuttanad, people are forced to buy water from private tanker lorries after paying C1 to 2 to per litre. The drinking water project, proposed for Kuttanad, is yet to be completed which could have eased water woes to an extent.

Old municipal areas of Kottayam unaffected

Though old municipal areas of Kottayam are not affected by drinking water crisis, its suburbs including Pallom, Mariyappally and various other parts of the district started to feel the heat even before the commencement of summer. Peroor–Vellooparamb drinking water project, which solely depends on Meenachil river, is the predominant source of water for Kottayam municipality. Having two huge overhead tanks on district collectorate campus and small tanks at other areas like Mariyappally and Kumaranalloor, it ensure water supply to nearly 45,000 households in municipal limits and adjacent areas like Puthuppally and Vijayapuram. At the same time, there are more than 25 local projects under the municipal limits.

Water level in KSEB dams

Idukki: 70%

Pampa: 65%

Sholayar: 93%

Idamalayar: 67%

Kundala: 95 %

Kuttiadi: 82%

Banasurasagar: 62%

Kundala: 95%

Anayirankal: 100%

Irrigation dams

Neyyar:95.54%

Kallada: 89.67%

Bhoothathankettu: 90%

Malankara: 93.84%

Vazhani: 49.67%

Chimmoni: 63.21%

Peechi: 56.95%

Malampuzha: 51.95%

Mangalam: 34.62%

Pothundy: 38.35%

Meenkara: 46.99%

Chulliyar: 43.87%

Walayar: 59.94%

Karapuzha: 52.76%

Kuttiyadi: 77.97%

