Letter requesting Hindu cops for duty sparks row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The letter of Cochin Devaswom Board’s assistant commissioner, requesting deployment of police personnel for a festival duty at a temple in Kochi, has courted controversy after the letter mentioned that only Hindu police personnel be considered for the duty.

The Devaswom Board assistant commissioner’s letter to city police commissioner on January 23 requested that Hindu police personnel should be considered for deployment for duty for the festival to be held at Shivasubramaniam Temple at Vytilla on February 8, 2020. Objecting to this, Kerala Police Association (KPA) submitted a letter to the commissioner stating the letter was religiously discriminatory and police personnel should not be deployed for duty based on their religious background. Following the protests, the Cochin Devaswom Board issued a fresh request letter removing the controversial part.

Assistant Commissioner M G Jagadeesh told TNIE that the controversy was purposefully created as he had used the same format which the Devaswom board had been submitting to the police for the past many years. “I don’t know why the letter was made a discussion this time. A few wanted to create unnecessary issues. We have now issued a fresh letter,” he said.