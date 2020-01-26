Telangana native stabbed to death

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 28-year-old youth hailing from Secunderabad, who worked at a beauty parlour, was on Saturday found stabbed to death on the rented premises of his home at Thengode near Kakkanad here. The body of Vijay Sreedhar, 28, son of P V Sreedhar, ITI Employees Colony, Yapral, was found around 8am, police said.

Infopark police have started a manhunt for Chanti Rudra, the deceased’s roommate and colleague also hailing from Secunderabad, who went missing after the incident. According to the police, the body was found on the ground floor of the two-storey house on Thengode-Vayanasala Road around 8 am. Vijay suffered a stab wound on the stomach which is believed to have resulted in his death.

Chanti Rudra

“The house was rented out to Edwin, hailing from Chalakkudy, who runs the Muskin Beauty Parlour at Edachira, a month ago for putting up his five employees. I am not aware of the details of those staying here. I came to know that the deceased person started living here just two days ago,” said Manjesh, owner of the house. Police are yet to establish the motive behind the murder. “We are recording statements of the beauty parlour owner and other employees,” said an officer.

Vijay Sreedhar

