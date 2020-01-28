Forest fires on rise as grasslands go dry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Forest guards are on their toes as the prolonged dry spell and increasing temperature have triggered wildfires in forest areas of the district.

Sources said grasslands in forest areas of Kothamangalam and Malayattoor have dried up, which has increased the threat of wildfire.

Last week, forest fires were reported at the grasslands of Mullaringad, Chullikandam, Kaliyar and Pattayakudi under the Kothamangalam forest division and at Pinavoorkudy under the Kuttampuzha range of Malayattoor division.

Over a hectare of grasslands was destroyed in the fire at Kaliyar, while at Kuttampuzha, three acres of land near Pinavoorkudy were destroyed.

The wildfire which broke out at Mullaringad devoured around three acres of grasslands.“Usually wildfires are reported with the onset of summer after mid-February. However, the grasslands have dried up sooner this year due to the dry spell and temperature. Though a few wildfires were reported last week, our forest guards rushed to the spots and doused the fire with the help of members of Vana Samrakshana Samithi (forest protection committee). We are using satellite data provided by Forest Survey of India (FSI) to locate the spot and put out the fire,” said Kothamangalam divisional forest officer (DFO) S Unnikrishnan.

FSI sources satellite data on active fire spots and hotspots from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) at Hyderabad and issues fire alerts to the Forest Department.

The DFO and range officer concerned receive real-time fire alerts which allow them to identify the location and control the fire.

“We have enhanced patrolling in vulnerable areas to control the fire. Fire lines have been cleared to control the damage,” said an officer.

Malayattoor DFO S Narendra Babu said there were a few incidents of fire reported in forest areas bordering Nagarmpara and Mullaringad which they had contained. “All precautionary measures have been taken,” he said.

Threat of wild animals

The waterbodies inside the forests are also fast drying up which has increased the threat of wild animals straying into human habitations. Last Friday, traffic on the state highway connecting Neriamangalam and Munnar was affected after wild elephants entered the road. A team of officers from Neriyamangalam range office rushed to the spot and stopped traffic until the herd returned to the forest. “The highway passes via an elephant corridor and herds cross the road to reach the river. Elephant herds will frequent the area during summer after waterbodies inside the forest dry up,” said Neriamangalam range officer Arun K Nair. Incidents of elephants from Kothamangalam range crossing the river and reaching human habitations have recently increased at Thattekad area. Sources said tribal colonies in the Kuttampuzha forest area are also experiencing drinking water shortage. “There is acute shortage of drinking water in our colony. We are planning to meet the tribal officer,” said Gireesh, a resident of Uriampatti tribal colony.

Smoke seen billowing at Mullaringad

On Monday, smoke was seen billowing from a hill at Mullaringad bordering Neriamangalam following the fire outbreak last week. Sources said the fire had spread to the grasslands bordering Neriamangalam and Mullaringad. “Since it is a rocky terrain, the team had been having difficulty in controlling the fire. We are using the counter fire technique to control the fire in the grasslands. It is under control and we have taken precautionary measures,” said Mullaringad range officer S Ramya.