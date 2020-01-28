National Green Tribunal registers case against Maradu municipality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Green Tribunal on Monday registered a suo motu case against Maradu municipality for not following its directions for managing the concrete debris from the sites of the demolished highrises. The notice in this regard will be issued to the municipality on Tuesday. The case has been registered based on media reports.

Following its visit to the sites on January 16, the state-level monitoring committee (SLMC) constituted by NGT had directed the authorities concerned to use jet sprinklers for better dust control, install CCTV cameras, cover lorries while transporting the debris, besides other measures.

“We gave the directives based on the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 (C&D Act). However, the Maradu municipality is yet to give details of the action plan. The municipality will face consequences if it does not abide by the directives,” said SLMC chairman Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai, who led the January 16 visit.

He said dumping of concrete debris in other areas will also invite legal action. “The municipality never bothered to chalk out an action plan for managing the concrete debris. The contractor has continuously changed the location to recycle the debris,” said Pillai.

Earlier, the municipality authorities had failed to reply to a letter sent by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board regarding the execution of relevant provisions of the C&D Act with regard to the transportation of demolition waste.

Shifting begins

The shifting of concrete debris commenced at Maradu from Monday night. However, people in the vicinity alleged the contractor had not taken any precaution while shifting the waste.“Several loads of concrete wastes were transported without covering the vehicles. There was dust in the air. However, neither the municipal officials nor councillors are bothered about it,” said a resident living near the now-demolished Holy Faith H2O apartment complex.

Pollution Control board submits report

The report submitted by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to the SLMC on the condition of the environment post the demolition at Maradu, said the dust generated during the implosions saw high levels of total suspended particulate matter (TSPM). It was reported ‘very high’ (3,004 microns) at the demolition site of Golden Kayaloram. The report said the sound level was 65.8 decibel at a house situated 64m away from Golden Kayaloram owing to the functioning of earthmovers and drillers on January 23.