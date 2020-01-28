Home Cities Kochi

Operation breakthrough: Soon, say goodbye to flooded railway tracks

Every time it rains, the Ernakulam Junction railway station gets inundated leading to cancellation of trains.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every time it rains, the Ernakulam Junction railway station gets inundated leading to cancellation of trains. To prevent this, Operation Breakthrough, launched to rid Kochi city of waterlogging, is now being expanded to the railway sector. The special task force headed by District Collector S Suhas is drawing up plans to find a lasting solution to the waterlogging in areas near railway tracks.

A team led by Suhas and comprising revenue and railways officials visited areas prone to waterlogging. The survey was carried out in areas near the canals identified under Operation Breakthrough.

“Following the visit, the team drew up a primary plan mentioning the actions required,” Suhas said.
An official with the district administration said the canal behind the High Court which runs close to Mathai Manjooran Road and passes through the Railways’ land would be desilted and its depth would be increased. The canal will also be renovated, said the official.

The canal acts as the main drain into which water from canals from Chittoor Road, Ayappankavu and Kannachan Thodu enter before reaching Vembanad lake. “Waterlogging issue in areas near the High Court can be resolved once water flows through the canal unhindered,” said the official.

Steps have also been initiated to rebuild and cover the canal near Railway Triangle at Kammattipadam. Suhas also visited Manikkathu Road at Ravipuram, Ambikapuram Church, the canals at Perumanoor and areas where construction of culverts is yet to wrap up.

