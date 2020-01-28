Home Cities Kochi

Quite memorable: This 3-year-old from Kochi can identify every national flag

Isha Khan, a three-year-old from the city is dazzling people with her unique ability to identify the flags of different countries and cricketers by just looking at pictures.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Isha Khan, a three-year-old from the city is dazzling people with her unique ability to identify the flags of different countries and cricketers by just looking at pictures. A pre-kindergarten student at Oxford school, Kallattumukku, Isha was recently in the news for entering the India Book of Records. Names of 29 political leaders, 50 flags of various countries, 13 public places, 14 fruits, 18 vehicles, 21 animals, 21 occupations, and months in a year were recognised and recited by Isha to break the record. The enthusiastic kid was trained by her parents, especially her mother Salma Sulthana, who recognised her daughter’s talent when she was two and a half years old.

“Whenever we played a song on the phone or TV, she would listen and tell us the scenes, which would surprise us. This made us think about the extraordinary visual memory she possesses,” said Salma, a housewife. ‘OXPO’, a science exhibition organised by Oxford school every year was the first venue where Isha showcased her skills. Isha’s name was listed in the India book of records on November 12, 2019 and she received the medal on January 11.

According to her mother, celestial bodies intrigue Isha the most. “She often asks me how astronauts landed on the moon,” says Salma, a Salem native. Isha’s parents are hoping to teach their daughter new things to prepare her for any upcoming competitions. 

