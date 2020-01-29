Home Cities Kochi

Cusat to organise international meet ‘CLIMFISHCON 2020’

On the final day of the conference, a meeting of local fishermen will be held.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cusat  School of Industrial Fisheries and State Fisheries Department will jointly organise an international Conference ‘CLIMFISHCON 2020’ from February 11 to 14 to discuss the adaptation of fishing industry towards climate change by fishermen. The event to be held at Le Meridian convention centre, Kochi will discuss the impacts of climate change, water circulation, marine ecosystems and fisheries. 

On the final day of the conference, a meeting of local fishermen will be held. Fisheries professionals will share experiences on the after-effects of climate change in the fishing industry, aquaculture, processing, distribution and export sectors. Issues like depletion of major fish species, extinction of native species, the influx of less important commercial fisheries, and the crisis in the processing sector will be discussed. 

Activists will review methods adopted to deal with the impacts of climate change. According to organisers, the livelihood security of the 59 million workers who rely solely on the fisheries sector is under threat. The meeting will evaluate the impact of climate change on the vulnerable populations. Over 300 delegates from 12 countries will attend the conference. Over 50 fishermen will get free access to the meet. A panel of global experts will answer the doubts of the stakeholders, said Madhusoodana Kurup, organizing secretary, CLIMFISHCON. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp