Cusat to organise international meet ‘CLIMFISHCON 2020’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cusat School of Industrial Fisheries and State Fisheries Department will jointly organise an international Conference ‘CLIMFISHCON 2020’ from February 11 to 14 to discuss the adaptation of fishing industry towards climate change by fishermen. The event to be held at Le Meridian convention centre, Kochi will discuss the impacts of climate change, water circulation, marine ecosystems and fisheries.

On the final day of the conference, a meeting of local fishermen will be held. Fisheries professionals will share experiences on the after-effects of climate change in the fishing industry, aquaculture, processing, distribution and export sectors. Issues like depletion of major fish species, extinction of native species, the influx of less important commercial fisheries, and the crisis in the processing sector will be discussed.

Activists will review methods adopted to deal with the impacts of climate change. According to organisers, the livelihood security of the 59 million workers who rely solely on the fisheries sector is under threat. The meeting will evaluate the impact of climate change on the vulnerable populations. Over 300 delegates from 12 countries will attend the conference. Over 50 fishermen will get free access to the meet. A panel of global experts will answer the doubts of the stakeholders, said Madhusoodana Kurup, organizing secretary, CLIMFISHCON.