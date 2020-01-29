Folk on: An initiative to promote folk arts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to rediscover and trace our roots in cultural history, the Department of Communicative English, Chinmaya College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Kochi, launched a campaign titled #FOLKON, to remind youth about the relevance and importance of preserving traditional folk arts of Kerala. The campaign, which began two months ago, is in its final phase.

The campaign had aimed to familiarise dying art forms through technology. Wanting to prove that ancient traditions and technology can mutually co-exist in today’s era, the initiative used social media platforms to showcase various folk art forms.

“Campaigns like #FolkOn will hopefully bring about a change in the current trend where people are hooked to new age media, such as online web series, or endless other digital entertainment platforms. Folk art forms are usually side-lined when compared to classical art forms. We thought that our youth should be made aware of these dying art forms and the richness they possess,” said Sreeja S, staff coordinator, Chinamaya College.