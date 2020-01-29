How about a community garden in your area?

Shameek Chakravarty By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Our cities have become grey, lifeless entities – but there is something you can do about it. You could start a community garden in your neighbourhood and grow your own food as a collective effort. A community garden is a patch of land in the middle of a city, where neighbours come together to grow their own food by planting their own fruits and vegetables.

Here is what you need to do step-by-step to create a community garden in your neighbourhood.

Identify a piece of land

There are many apartment and villa complexes where there are empty or vacant plots. Approach the housing society in one of these complexes or the councillor for your locality if there is a piece of government land which can be used for this. Look for land that gets least 6-8 hours of sunlight every day and has a water connection accessible.a core group of volunteers There must be at least five of you who are really keen on getting this to work. It is also useful to have 1-2 retired senior citizens in this group.

Create a layout plan

Draw it up on a piece of paper. You need to make sure there is enough place to approach the garden with vehicles like tractors and there must be walkways to walk between individual patches.Create patches of 600 sqft in size, which is usually adequate to grow enough vegetables to satisfy 80 per cent of the monthly vegetable consumption for a family of 3-4.

Budget

A budgeting exercise is needed to figure out how much it will cost to prepare the soil. I strongly recommend budgeting for a full-time gardener, if possible. If you live in a housing society and are doing this inside your society, check if you can utilise some of the existing maintenance crew for this.

Fundraising campaign

You will need money to set up the community garden, specifically to prepare the soil for planting, buy some starter tools for digging, pruning, weeding, etc. You will also have operating expenses on an ongoing basis for gardener salaries and other maintenance, so you need to plan for that.

Preparing land for planting

You will need to get the soil ploughed, add cow manure or compost in it and form raised beds. We recommend raised beds because it will reduce the need for having to re-plough the soil later. Organise weekend volunteering efforts to make this happen. Mark out each patch separately, and put a placard with the name of the family who is going to manage that patch. Start with manual watering using a hose-pipe from the water outlet. Once you have gone through one growing cycle, you can consider setting up drip irrigation to reduce the effort.

lots of mulch and compost

Many complexes have their own composting units to process their waste and find it difficult to dispose of that compost, so you can get it from them. It is very important to use a lot of mulch, because your watering effort and manuring effort will be significantly reduced. Buy a bottle of Waste Decomposer solution (available online and costs only 20 rupees), mix it in a 200 litre drum with water and 2 kg of local jaggery. Apply this solution across all areas of your community garden every 15 days. Do this as a weekend volunteering activity.

easy-to-grow vegetables

Plant some fruit trees as well, trees like papaya, neem, and lemons are all wonderful and help the vegetable plants growing near them as well.

The author is CEO, Farmizen, a platform connecting organic and natural farmers to urban consumers.