Home Cities Kochi

In the end, politicians get away in cases of protests

Govt withdrawing complaint cited as main reason for high acquittal rate | In one case, convicted MLA was asked to pay fine of C1,000

Published: 29th January 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Politicians including MLAs and MPs taking part in public protests and police registering cases against them are common. However, the latest statistics show that politicians get away scotfree in an overwhelming majority of cases registered on charges of rioting, causing disruption to public lives and others. In one case in which there was conviction, the politician was fined a measly `1,000. 

The data from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (ACJM) — the special court for the trial of criminal cases against MLA and MPs — in Ernakulam district shows that of the 37 cases where the trial procedure was completed, politicians have been exonerated in all but one case. In the one case of conviction, Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath was found guilty of trespassing into railway property and obstructing a train in a case registered by the Railway Protection Force at Aluva in 2018. He was ordered to pay Rs 1,000 as fine. 

Though the ACJM court began operations in March 2018 with the jurisdiction of all over Kerala, its purview was limited to the district towards the end of that year following the Kerala High Court’s directive. Several cases against MLAs and MPs for unlawful assembly, rioting and traffic disruption pending at various magistrate courts were transferred to the ACJM for carrying out the trial.Officials said a total of 65 cases against MPs and MLAs in the district were referred to the court. In 28 cases, trial is pending.

“The police register cases for unlawful assembly and disrupting traffic movement. But when it comes to trial, the state government, which is a party in the cases, withdraws its complaint most of the time. Hence, most cases end in acquittal. Often, the trial remains pending for several years. In rare cases, accused persons plead guilty and are fined. It is only in cases registered by the Railways that the possibility of conviction is high as it does not withdraw from the case during trial stage,” an official said.

MLA Antony John takes the lead

Of the MLAs and MPs in the district, Kothamangalam MLA Antony John has the highest number of cases against his name and referred to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (ACJM). Of the 21 cases referred to the court, Antony was acquitted in 18. Seven cases against Hibi Eden, MP, were referred to the ACJM and he was acquitted in three cases. The remaining four cases are pending.  

RTI activist and lawyer DB Binu said the purpose of the special court has been dissolved after its jurisdiction was limited to Ernakulam district. In Kerala, it seems ruling parties and the opposition respect each other. They tend to help each legally in cases registered for offences like unlawful assembly and protest activities carried out disrupting the normal lives,” he said.

Common charges
IPC 143: Unlawful assembly
IPC 147: Rioting
IPC 283: Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation
IPC 188: Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp