Passenger vessel for Andaman & Nicobar launched

Published: 29th January 2020 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The first of two 1,200 passenger-capacity-vessel-cum- 1,000-tonne-cargo vessel built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration was launched on Tuesday at the CSL’s Kochi yard. “The vessel is designed as a modern high-quality passenger vessel with electric propulsion for ‘all-weather’ operation from the mainland to the islands’ route,” a release said. The ship would not only enable safe and comfortable passenger movement but will also be a boost to the tourism sector, it said. 

The vessel has a modern cafeteria and recreation rooms. Both cabin class (consisting of deluxe, first-class and second-class cabins) and bunk class accommodation is available. The vessel will now undergo outfitting and building up of the accommodation and living quarters, after which it will undergo testing and trials prior to delivery to the islands’ administration in 2021. 

CSL is also in advanced stages of completion of the two 500-passenger vessels for inter-island operations at Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The first 500 passenger vessel is scheduled to undergo sea trials next month and expected to be delivered ‘ready-for-service’ for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in March. 

