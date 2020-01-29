Sulphur leak at BPCL plant leaves Chalikkara residents fuming

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Chalikkara near Ambalamugal are panicked and angry.Already, they had allegedly been experiencing health issues due to the fumes emanating from the sulphur extraction plant of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd) in the area. On Monday afternoon, the entire locality was engulfed in yellow smoke due to an alleged leak at the plant.Peeved, the residents blocked the gate of the plant for more than an hour on Tuesday. BPCL authorities said there was a slight smoke emission during a technical operation and it was controlled immediately.

This, said the residents, vindicated their concerns. “Until now, everyone said we were making things up. Now, we stand vindicated as even BPCL officials sai there was a leak,” alleged Paulose Palakatt, chairman, Jeevan Raksha Janakeeya Samithi. He alleged the foul-smelling smoke made almost all residents sick and everyone rushed to the hospitals with breathing troubles, skin rashes and irritation in the eyes.

Vijayan N K, a resident, said when approached, BPCL officials furnished their usual reply. “We are not ready to take this lying down. Due to the pollution, there are many cancer patients in the area. Kidney ailments have become common,” he alleged.Resident Chinnamma Babu said people living 50m away from the plant’s boundary walls are the ones who suffer if there is any leak at the plant.

Chinnamma said the BPCL authorities, who called a meeting after the residents’ protest, promised to act on their concerns. Paulose said BPCL also agreed to spray water on the roads to tackle the dust that rises due to frequent movement of tankers on the route.“BPCL authorities promised that water samples will be collected and tested for the presence of any chemical,” he said.

‘Action taken immediately’

A BPCL spokesperson said during a routine equipment switch-over at one of the plants at Chalikkara, there was slight smoke emission through the stack on Monday afternoon. “Action was taken immediately,” said the official. As for the residents’ demand regarding the acquisition of their land, the official said, “This can be done only if the land is needed for a project. Since no such project has been initiated, the matter doesn’t come up.”