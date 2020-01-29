Home Cities Kochi

This AC bus shelter at Kakkanad leaves commuters sweating buckets

The facility is sponsored and maintained by the Ernakulam District Co-operative Bank Limited.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

The AC bus shelter at Kakkanad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city’s first AC bus shelter, which was started a few months ago in Kakkanad, may seem like a good option in the scorching sun, but not really.  The room, which receives direct sunlight, has its air conditioner temperature at 20 degree celcius, with no remote control in view, leaving commuters sweating profusely. For the same reason, the facility, situated at one of the busiest bus stands, finds very few takers even during the afternoons. 

“The cooling is felt only while sitting directly under the AC. There is no remote control to adjust the temperature too,” said Saju K, a commuter. A student said, “Last week when I came in to drink water, the AC did not seem to be working.” 

Despite such a provision, people are found waiting at the regular shelter nearby. Many said this was because it is tough to see buses arriving, from inside the shelter. “People, on spotting the bus, have to rush so that the bus doesn’t take off. It is not very convinient, one reason why people decided to shun the AC shelter,” says a commuter.

The facility is sponsored and maintained by the Ernakulam District Co-operative Bank Limited. But, the caretaker said many people leave the door ajar, causing an increase in the temperature inside. “The AC was serviced last week. People should be more careful,” said the caretaker.Meanwhile, the officials of the bank said they are yet to receive a formal complaint regarding such a situation. “If people feel uncomfortable, we have no issues adjusting the temperature,” said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp