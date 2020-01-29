This AC bus shelter at Kakkanad leaves commuters sweating buckets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city’s first AC bus shelter, which was started a few months ago in Kakkanad, may seem like a good option in the scorching sun, but not really. The room, which receives direct sunlight, has its air conditioner temperature at 20 degree celcius, with no remote control in view, leaving commuters sweating profusely. For the same reason, the facility, situated at one of the busiest bus stands, finds very few takers even during the afternoons.

“The cooling is felt only while sitting directly under the AC. There is no remote control to adjust the temperature too,” said Saju K, a commuter. A student said, “Last week when I came in to drink water, the AC did not seem to be working.”

Despite such a provision, people are found waiting at the regular shelter nearby. Many said this was because it is tough to see buses arriving, from inside the shelter. “People, on spotting the bus, have to rush so that the bus doesn’t take off. It is not very convinient, one reason why people decided to shun the AC shelter,” says a commuter.

The facility is sponsored and maintained by the Ernakulam District Co-operative Bank Limited. But, the caretaker said many people leave the door ajar, causing an increase in the temperature inside. “The AC was serviced last week. People should be more careful,” said the caretaker.Meanwhile, the officials of the bank said they are yet to receive a formal complaint regarding such a situation. “If people feel uncomfortable, we have no issues adjusting the temperature,” said an official.