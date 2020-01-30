Ernakulam woman suffers serious burns during temple fireworks display

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman suffered serious burns on Wednesday night during a fireworks display organised at Nadakkavu Devi temple under Udayamperoor police station limits, as part of the temple festival.

A 11-year-old girl also suffered minor burns. The police said the incident took place around 9 pm. "When the fireworks display began, a part of a firecracker landed amid a group of spectators and burst," said a police official.

Vimala, 58, of Nadakkavu, suffered serious burns on her legs while around 14 people suffered minor burns, said the official. "The woman was immediately rushed to a private hospital. A team of police officials is camping at the site," the official said. Upon getting information, a fire and rescue services team was pressed into service.