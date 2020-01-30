Kochi beauty parlour murder: Suspect in Telugu staffer's killing arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four days after the murder of a 28-year-old Telangana man, who worked at a beauty parlour in Kakkanad, the Infopark police on Wednesday arrested the suspect, Chanti Rudra, from Secunderabad.

According to the police, the suspect, who was on the run after the incident, will be brought to Kochi on Thursday. Rudra was the deceased man’s roommate and colleague.

The body of Secunderabad native Vijay Sreedhar, 28, was found stabbed to death in the rented house at Thengode near Kakkanad on Saturday. Infopark police said they are yet to establish the motive behind the murder. “We cannot divulge more details as the accused will be subjected to a detailed interrogation,” said an officer.