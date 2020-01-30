Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: CAA protester alleges biased treatment; cops rubbish charge

Aneez, of Aluva was allegedlty denied a police clearance certificate by Aluva East police for applying for a job in Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

Published: 30th January 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth has alleged that a police clearance certificate (PCC) was denied to him for participating in anti-CAA protests. Aneez, of Aluva was allegedlty denied PCC by Aluva East police for applying for a job in Cochin Shipyard Ltd. The police rubbished the allegations.

"On Tuesday, the person approached the station with a request to issue the PCC. It is mandatory for the police to verify the profile of the person and other details before issuing it. When we asked about his participation in any protests, he said he took part in anti-CAA protests in Aluva," said an officer of the police station.

Police have registered many cases in Aluva against various groups for organising marches against and in support of CAA. We have to verify whether there is any case against the candidate. It’s a routine affair. We will issue him the certificate after verifying the details," he added.

