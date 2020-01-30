Maradu demolition debris: 275 loads of remnants shifted in Phase I

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first phase of shifting of concrete debris from the sites of the demolished highrises at Maradu got over on Tuesday. Aluva-based Prompt Enterprises, the firm tasked with the work, shifted 275 loads of the debris in the last two days.

“We transported 148 loads on the first day and 127 loads on the second day. Of these, 140 loads were shifted in mini trucks. So far, the accumulated waste has been shifted from Jains Coral Cove. Around 20 per cent of debris of Golden Kayaloram has also been shifted. Around 15 loads of debris remaining at Holy Faith H2O site will be shifted in the next phase,” said Achyuth Joseph, partner, Prompt Enterprises.

The firm expects to begin the second phase on Sunday. “As we have space constraints to shift the debris, we have given the firms concerned three more days to accumulate more debris. We are yet to start the work at Alfa Serene. As the roads towards the site are narrow, we are planning to shift the debris during the day,” he said.

Rubble Master to reach the city on Sunday

Rubble Master 80, the equipment which would be used to converting the rubble into M-sand, is expected to reach the city on Sunday. Officials of Prompt Enterprises have submitted relevant documents to the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to get temporary crusher licence for operating the machine.

