No ban on carrying sealed liquor bottles in Kochi Metro

While the permissible limit for carrying alcohol is 1.5L, consumption inside the coach is not allowed with no entry to extremely intoxicated riders.

Published: 30th January 2020 01:47 AM

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File photo| EPS)

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro has become a part of the city’s travel culture. After September 2019, its daily ridership almost doubled from 35,000 to the present 68,000, which is indicative of its rising popularity among the city’s denizens.

Yet, there remain some misconceptions, especially over the ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ for metro travellers. One such misconception is that metro passengers cannot carry liquor bottles inside the trains.

"Metro passengers can carry liquor bottles inside the train, provided they are sealed and within the permissible limit (below 1.5 litre). At present, sealed liquor bottles are not banned. The metro is one of the most people-friendly transport systems in the state and cannot deny passengers their rights," said the spokesperson of Kochi Metro. "However, drinking inside the metro train or station or on its premises is an offence and will invite a penalty," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, some passengers who tried to carry sealed liquor bottles purchased from State Beverages Corporation outlets were stopped during the security check at the metro stations. To this, the official said, "Such incidents have not come to our notice. The policemen or security personnel were not asked to stop passengers carrying sealed liquor bottles within the permissible limit during security check. Security personnel will not allow anyone entry into the metro premises if the person is found extremely drunk at the time of security check."

The rule was made stricter after controversies erupted immediately post Kochi Metro’s launch when a hearing and speech impaired man who dozed off inside the train was mistaken to be drunk. "If a person is not extremely drunk, security personnel will not prevent him/her from travelling. However, the tickets of those who are highly intoxicated will be forfeited and they will be sent back. This is to ensure they do not interfere with the comfort of other passengers," he said.

