State Kalaripayattu Championship celebrates the fighting spirit in Kochi

Kalaripayattu has been a n art form that Keerthi Krishna and Kavya Krishna have been following ever since they were six years old.

Published: 30th January 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Keerthi Krishna and Kavya Krishna

Keerthi Krishna and Kavya Krishna. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalaripayattu has been an art form that Keerthi Krishna and Kavya Krishna have been following ever since they were six years old. The two sisters trained by their father  P Krishnadas showcased their moves at the ongoing State Kalaripayattu Championship held in the city on Wednesday. The Thrissur-based duo excels in ‘Chuvadu’, artistic performance of the basic steps of Kalari.

Kavya and Keerthi came third in Chuvadu in the senior and junior segments at the National Kalaripayattu championship held at Bengaluru in 2019. According to Kavya, a Class XII student of Government Model Boys HSS (Kunnamkulam), performing the martial art form is not an easy task. “A lot of power and flexibility is required to perform the moves within the two-minute duration. Kicking, punching and lock techniques are also included in the event,” said Kavya. 

Kalaripayattu has more significance for these sisters than excelling in competitions. It runs in their family. 91-year-old Sankara Narayana Menon, the grandfather of the two girls, is the chief instructor at Vallabhatta Kalari training centre, Chavakkad, a reputed Kalaripayattu training centre. Their father K P Krishnadas also teaches at the centre.

“Kalaripayattu is a part of our family’s tradition. Our training sessions normally start at 6am and goes on till 9.30am,” said Keerthi who is a final year degree student at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. 
She has been a regular in the national Kalaripayattu championship since  Class IX.

Along with Chuvadu, the girls have also performedMeipayattu and high kick at the championship. Exams had forced Kavya and Keerthi to opt-out of performing ‘Kaiporu’ which is similar to boxing. “Gloves are the only protective gear that we are allowed to wear during the match. How well we fight in 3 rounds of one-and-a-half minutes duration each, determines the winner,” she says. 

