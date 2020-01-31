65 percent of children in Kochi have healthy Body Mass Index, says survey

By Express News Service

The 10th annual health survey of Sportz Village, shows 65 percent of children in Kochi have healthy Body Mass Index, with girls faring better than boys in BMI and upper body strength. It is an enviable record considering that one in two children does not have a healthy BMI at national level.

The survey covered 1,49,833 students in 7-17 age groups from 364 schools across 250 cities and town. It assessed parameters like BMI, aerobic capacity, anaerobic capacity, core strength, flexibility, upper body strength and lower body strength.

"The ideal BMI falls between 18 to 25. Underweight children (BMI less than 18) show deficiency in multiple factors such proteins and vitamins, while extreme cases may lead to ‘protein energy malnutrition’ where the victim appears thin and has conditions such as enlarged liver. The condition is found in kids from low income countries. These children develope difficulties in physical and mental development," said Dr. Jiss Thomas Palukunnel, consultant pediatrician and Kottayam district vice president of Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP).

“The other end of the spectrum is obesity, which is becoming more prevalent in children of Kerala due to increased screen time and inactivity. Engaging regularly in aerobic activities improves cardiovascular fitness. It increases our capacity to use oxygen, by increasing heart’s capacity to send blood to the muscles, making it easier to engage in physical activities,” he added.

A survey the IAP did recently in collaboration with local bodies found children below five years had an average of three hours of screen time. Those in the 6-17 age group were found to have daily screen time of two hours. It causes complications such as learning disabilities, hyper activity, hearing impairment, sleep disorders etc

At the national level, boys were seen to have better BMI, upper body strength and flexibility as compared to girls. Girls fared better in lower body strength and aerobic capacity. Students in private schools were seen to fared better than those in government schools on parameters of BMI, upper body strength, lower body strength. Government school students fared better in aerobic and anerobic capacities. Engaging in physical activities positively impacted the parameters.

Key findings (National Level)

1 in 2 children does not have a healthy BMI

1 in 2 children does not have adequate upper body strength

2 in 3 children does not have adequate lower body strength

1 in 6 children does not have the desired abdominal strength

1 in 3 children does not possess desired flexibility

2 in 3 children do not have the desired aerobic capacity

1 in 3 children does not possess the desired anaerobic capacity

Total number of children surveyed: 1,49,833