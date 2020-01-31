Despite HC deadline on maintenace works ending today, several roads in Kochi remain in shambles

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With frequent accidents causing deaths and injuries and government and local body officials blaming each other for the pitiable condition of roads, the High Court had ordered the authorities concerned to complete the maintenance work on all roads in the city by January 31. The court will consider the case on Friday.

As the deadline ends, several of the roads are still in a shambles, making life difficult for commuters and residents.

For instance, SRM Road, one of the busiest stretches in the city, was dug up in December by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for laying pipelines. However, the work is yet to be completed and this has left the road in a mess.

The road is being watered daily twice as heavy dust is troubling residents and commuters. "It is impossible to walk or drive through the road. Schoolchildren have to cover their faces as they pass the stretch. Business has been dull for the hotels and bakeries on the road as people hesitate to sit and eat there. Watering hasn’t been effective as heavy dust still blows into houses and shops," said Abdul Jabbar, a vendor.

Maveli Road at Gandhi Nagar has been full of potholes for around two years and the residents allege that the councillor or corporation officials have not taken any measures to repair the road till now. Two-wheeler accidents are frequent on the stretch. Around 750m of the stretch on Maveli Road from the Market road are filled with potholes.

"Commuters won’t be able to see the potholes when it rains, which increases the number of accidents. Many vehicles get damaged due to the road’s condition. The dust is so severe that we are finding it hard to work," said Jayachandran PS, an employee of Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation.

The road at Palarivattom junction in Kaloor direction was dug up by the KSEB a week ago for laying cables. The work is still going on and it has been creating traffic congestion during peak hours.

Major works completed: Kochi Corporation

According to Anu RS, Kochi Corporation secretary, the repair works on most of the city roads have been completed. “A list of roads which were to be immediately repaired was provided by the High Court. We have completed the works. We have submitted that list to the court. Works on a few roads are still pending as the contractors haven’t taken up the task as the pending bills haven’t been passed,” she said.