Domestic flyers may be screened at Kochi airport for Coronavirus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport is likely to start screening the domestic passengers as well for the novel coronavirus, after indications that several travellers from China may have come via other entry points to the country such as Kolkata, where the screening was reportedly lax.

An airport official, however, added it would be virtually impossible to screen each and every passenger coming into the state as travellers may board a train or a bus after arriving from China in other cities. "At CIAL, we can screen each and every passenger but this will be a humongous task in bigger airports such as Bengaluru or Delhi, where thousands of travellers arrive at every short interval," he added.

As regards to medical screening facility at the airport, he said the Central government-run Airport Health Organisation (AHO) runs the screening facility, which comprises four doctors, who work round the clock. Besides the doctors, the centre also has another six-seven staff members, including nurses.