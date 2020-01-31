Gross violation of norms led to Ernakulam fireworks disaster

Express News Service

KOCHI: Gross violation of explosives norms and inadequate safety precautions led to the fireworks disaster during the festival at Nadakkavu Bhagavati Temple near Tripunithura on Wednesday night that left 17 persons injured, it has emerged.

Besides ignoring various directives of the district administration, the festival organisers also paid no heed to the recommendations of the Justice PS Gopinathan Commission which probed the 2016 Puttingal fireworks tragedy.

The district administration had set stringent norms for sanctioning fireworks display and directed the organisers to scale down its magnitude.

Sources close to the collector said the request seeking permission for the fireworks display - moved by NK Unnikrishnan, the secretary of Nadakkavu Bhagavati Devaswom, Udayamperoor - was denied. However, the organisers obtained an order from the High Court for organising the fireworks display on January 29 and 30, said sources.

The collector had ordered putting barricades in the area for crowd control. This was not done. The directives also said vehicular traffic on the Tripunithura-Vaikom Road should be regulated 30 minutes before the display. Use of heavy explosive materials such as ‘amittu’ and ‘gundu’ was strictly prohibited.

On December 23 last year, the regional fire officer visited the proposed spot for the display and reported that a distance of 100m between the spot and the audience, as mandated under the Explosives Rules, was not being maintained.

The city police commissioner had submitted a report on the proximity of the proposed spot to residential buildings and a road on which vehicles carrying inflammable materials plied frequently.

Woman’s legs mutilated

Vimala VV (60) suffered serious burns on her legs after a firecracker burst near her during the fireworks display. The doctors said chances of reconstructing her mutilated left leg were slim. "My mother suffered serious injuries below the knee. She lost a lot of blood and was given over 12 bags of plasma. The doctors said she needs to undergo two surgical procedures. At present, nobody is allowed to visit her as chances of infection are high," said Ajitha Bimil, Vimala’s daughter.

The other injured persons, who are recuperating in various hospitals, said it was god’s grace that averted a major tragedy.

"My brother Vishak and his friend Akshay suffered injuries on their leg when the fireworks residue fell near them. It is said one of the ‘amittu’ fell near them and exploded. The doctors said the duo would be discharged in two days," said Vishnu, brother of Vishak, of Udayamperoor.

He alleged there were serious lapses by the authorities in ensuring precautionary and safety measures ahead of the fireworks display.

Major firework mishaps

January 22, 2016

Two women lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker unit near the Kottarathil Bhagavathy temple, Maradu

April 10, 2016

111 people were killed and more than 350 injured after a fireworks display went awry at the Puttingal Temple in Paravur, Kollam

April 15, 2018

One person died and four were injured in an explosion after a fire engulfed the room that stored the explosives to be used in the annual festival of Assisi Nagar Chapel, Mambra, in Angamaly

In 2013, six persons died in a fireworks accident occurred at Panniyamkurshi Temple, Palakkad