March 31 deadline for Cochin Smart City Mission to wrap up tender proceedings of projects

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has instructed Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML), the special purpose vehicle company, to complete the proceedings for tendering all the projects under the Smart City scheme before March 31.

A meeting convened by Local Self Governments Minister A C Moideen on Wednesday also decided to call a joint meeting of stakeholders of the projects to speed up the proceedings for its implementation. Kochi Corporation officials said out of 45 projects under Smart City Mission, no projects have been completed so far.

If the projects are not completed on time, the second phase of funds, which is `568.9 crore, will not be allotted to Kochi.