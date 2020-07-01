3,760 expats to reach Kochi airport on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 19 international evacuation flights are scheduled to reach Kochi airport on Wednesday. These flights are expected to bring 3,760 Indians stranded abroad. The airport on Tuesday received 11 international flights that brought 2,520 passengers.Meanwhile, Saudia operated a special departure flight to Riyadh on Tuesday, for transporting 230 medical professionals to various hospitals in Saudi Arabia. One departure each to Muscat and Dammam were cancelled.

Flights from Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Dubai and London are expected to arrive on Wednesday. The domestic terminal had 10 arrival and 10 departure operations. One departure to Delhi was cancelled. As many as 890 domestic passengers arrived at the airport on Tuesday while 1,040 passengers departed.

