Ernakulam district stands fourth in SSLC pass percentage

The SSLC results that were declared on Tuesday highlighted the fighting spirit of the students who braved the Covid pandemic and appeared for their papers.

Students and teachers of Loretto Anglo-Indian High School in Kochi celebrating the success in SSLC exams on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The SSLC results that were declared on Tuesday highlighted the fighting spirit of the students who braved the Covid pandemic and appeared for their papers. With 99.32 pass percentage, Ernakulam stands fourth in the state behind Pathanamthitta (99.72), Alappuzha (99.57) and Kottayam (99.38). According to officials of the  General Education Department, 31,440 students appeared for the SSLC examinations in the district. “Of them, 31,226 students became eligible for admission to the higher secondary,” said the officials. In the case of the pass percentage in the government schools, the district came third in the state with 99.06 pass.

Last year, the percentage was 98.96. This year, of the 4,151 students who appeared from government schools, 4,112 passed. “As many as 320 students secured A+ in all subjects. This is 120 more than last year’s number. 23,647 students appeared from aided schools. Of these, 23,479 students (99.29 per cent) became eligible for admission to the higher secondary,” said the officials.

In the aided category, the district stands seventh in the state, while the position is ninth in the unaided category with 99.81 per cent. Of the 3,642 students who wrote the examination, 3,635 passed with 538 students getting full A+. “This year 223 schools from the district bagged the all pass distinction. It was 209 last year,” said an official. Seventy-two government schools achieved 100 per cent pass.

“In Ernakulam education district, 17 government schools achieved 100 pass per cent. In Aluva, Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha education districts 26, 16 and 13 government schools recorded 100 per cent pass,” said the officials. In the district, 3,406 students scored A+ in all subjects. In the case of government schools, 320 students scored full A +. Perumbavoor Govt HSS for Girls yet again bagged the distinction of being the school to present the highest number of students for the SSLC examination and get 100 per cent pass.In the aided category, 108 schools scored 100 per cent pass while 43 unaided schools scored all pass in the SSLC examinations.

