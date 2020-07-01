STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gang had planned to abduct Shamna: Police

According to the commissioner, the investigation into the bid to blackmail Shamna Kasim has almost entered its final stage.

Mollywood actress Shamna Kasim

Mollywood actress Shamna Kasim (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The gang arrested for bid to blackmail Mollywood actor Shamna Kasim had planned to kidnap her and demand ransom, said Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare. “They attempted to extort money from the actor and after it went futile, they planned to abduct her. They abandoned their plan after the family members of the actor lodged a complaint,” he told reporters here on Tuesday. He also made it clear that no one associated with the cinema field are involved in the blackmailing.

The gang approached Shaji Pattikara, a production controller, in the guise of producers. Besides, they procured numbers of the actor from a few others too. They approached the family members of Shamna Kasim with a marriage proposal, he added.

According to the commissioner, the investigation into the bid to blackmail Shamna Kasim has almost entered its final stage. “So far, eight persons have been arrested and four more are yet to be nabbed,” he said. The gang had attempted to extort money from a few other actors too. The commissioner also said that one of the suspects tested Covid-19 positive and is undergoing treatment now. Meanwhile, the police collected the statement of the actor via video-conferencing on Tuesday. Shamna, who arrived in Kochi from Hyderabad, is under quarantine.According to the investigators, they have not received any proof of the involvement of the accused in gold smuggling. The first accused, Rafeeque, and P Harris, who have been arrested in the case, were the key conspirators.

