MCH teachers to observe ‘no discrimination day’

Further, the government is going ahead with the new pay scale for the UGC-accredited teachers in engineering and arts colleges, where it has committed to pay the arrears of the four years from 2016.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Government Medical College teachers in the state will observe ‘no discrimination day’ on Wednesday, which is observed as ‘National Doctor’s Day’ in India, to protest the delay in the implementation of their revised pay scale.A statement by Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) said the pay revision, which was to come into effect in 2016, have not been implemented till now. Further, the government is going ahead with the new pay scale for the UGC-accredited teachers in engineering and arts colleges, where it has committed to pay the arrears of the four years from 2016.

“When we followed up the files for the government medical college teachers, we found that the government has not earmarked the arrears of the last four years for us,” said Dr M Nasar, Prof and HOD-Urology, Government Medical College, Alappuzha.Government officials are citing the financial crisis for not accounting for the arrears, he added.

