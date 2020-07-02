3 held for data theft from previous employer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare case of data theft in the state, the Infopark police have arrested three former employees of an recruitment consultancy firm of a UK-based company.The accused -- Cyril Roy, 30, of Kaippuzha in Kottayam, Jaisankar M G, 28, of Kedamangalam in North Paravoor and Libin Kurian, 34, of Manarcaud in Kottayam -- had been working as employees of Opshore Talent Solutions, a firm involved in recruiting nursing job aspirants and nursing students to the UK, functioning at Infopark, Kakkanad. Cyril and Jaisankar synced their email IDs with a computer of the firm and shared the client database. Later, they set up a firm and recruited job aspirants, who were clients of Opshore Talent Solutions. The accused were arrested on Sunday.

As per the complaint lodged by the management of Opshore Talent Solutions, the trio stole the data collected by its employees in a span of two years. Thereby, the company incurred a loss of about Rs 90 lakh. The incident came to light on November 22 last year. “When the management noticed that the candidates who had completed all processes including interview couldn’t go abroad. Following this, the management enquired the matter with Libin and he said that the company couldn’t contact the candidates. Later, it was found that he had sent the details of these candidates to Cyril via email,” said an officer. “Cyril and Jaisankar had earlier resigned and set up another company.

A detailed inquiry revealed that the duo had also stolen data when they were employed in the firm. The management then lodged a complaint with the Infopark police,” said an officer. The accused were arrested by a team led by Infopark station SI A N Shaju and charged under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC.

