STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A fine ink line

Anurag K P, a 23-year-old BArch student from Kannur, has gained quite a fanbase on social media for his sketching talent

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By  Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 lockdown has been a blessing in disguise to many artists in the state. Many of them used this time to complete pending works and post them on social media, adding to their popularity. Anurag K P, a 23-year-old BArch student from Kannur, utilised this time to create some stunningly realistic pencil drawings and wall paintings.

Like many, he had a lot of free time during the lockdown to polish his talent. “I am studying B Arch in Palakkad. Most of the temple festivals there will have at least five elephants and I love that sight. So I drew an elephant on a table sheet and made the caparison using homemade materials,” says Anurag. He has made pencil sketches of celebrities like Asif Ali, Nayanthara, Tovino Thomas, Mohanlal and Lionel Messi, which are strikingly similar to their original photographs.

Apparently, such sketches are loved by his followers on social media. “First I drew Tovino. Asif Ali’s drawing actually gave me the break. It was widely shared on Instagram and Facebook and I received plenty of appreciation. The surprise came when Asif Ali himself called to congratulate me. He wanted to meet me, and fortunately we were both in Kannur then. So, I met and presented him the drawing in person,” he says.

Anurag aka Anu Zag on social media, started drawing at a very early age. He took formal training for two years when he was in Class V. “Though I used to draw often, it was hard to identify what I drew. Drawing class was my most favourite period during school. Realising my passion for drawing, my mentor told my parents to facilitate proper training,” says Anurag.He started watching drawing tutorials on YouTube when he was in Class XI. “Most of the artists won’t share the details like the technique or the materials used. Even the tutorials give us only a basic idea. We have to work the rest on our own,” adds Anurag. He uses pencil, colour pencils, acrylic, oil and rotring pen.

It takes him around two to seven days to complete a drawing. “I have issues with backbone from injuries I suffered from a motor accident. This makes it hard to draw for long hours at a stretch,” he says. Though very passionate about drawing, he doesn’t want to turn it into a profession. “The materials used for realistic pencil drawings are expensive. Recently, I’ve started taking up wedding portraits and similar projects.” Many of his friends and followers on Instagram realised their hidden talent in drawing during lockdown. “I give them tips and tutorials through video calls. I believe that as an artist, I should help aspiring ones explore their’s,” he adds.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp