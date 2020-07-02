A fine ink line

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 lockdown has been a blessing in disguise to many artists in the state. Many of them used this time to complete pending works and post them on social media, adding to their popularity. Anurag K P, a 23-year-old BArch student from Kannur, utilised this time to create some stunningly realistic pencil drawings and wall paintings.

Like many, he had a lot of free time during the lockdown to polish his talent. “I am studying B Arch in Palakkad. Most of the temple festivals there will have at least five elephants and I love that sight. So I drew an elephant on a table sheet and made the caparison using homemade materials,” says Anurag. He has made pencil sketches of celebrities like Asif Ali, Nayanthara, Tovino Thomas, Mohanlal and Lionel Messi, which are strikingly similar to their original photographs.

Apparently, such sketches are loved by his followers on social media. “First I drew Tovino. Asif Ali’s drawing actually gave me the break. It was widely shared on Instagram and Facebook and I received plenty of appreciation. The surprise came when Asif Ali himself called to congratulate me. He wanted to meet me, and fortunately we were both in Kannur then. So, I met and presented him the drawing in person,” he says.

Anurag aka Anu Zag on social media, started drawing at a very early age. He took formal training for two years when he was in Class V. “Though I used to draw often, it was hard to identify what I drew. Drawing class was my most favourite period during school. Realising my passion for drawing, my mentor told my parents to facilitate proper training,” says Anurag.He started watching drawing tutorials on YouTube when he was in Class XI. “Most of the artists won’t share the details like the technique or the materials used. Even the tutorials give us only a basic idea. We have to work the rest on our own,” adds Anurag. He uses pencil, colour pencils, acrylic, oil and rotring pen.

It takes him around two to seven days to complete a drawing. “I have issues with backbone from injuries I suffered from a motor accident. This makes it hard to draw for long hours at a stretch,” he says. Though very passionate about drawing, he doesn’t want to turn it into a profession. “The materials used for realistic pencil drawings are expensive. Recently, I’ve started taking up wedding portraits and similar projects.” Many of his friends and followers on Instagram realised their hidden talent in drawing during lockdown. “I give them tips and tutorials through video calls. I believe that as an artist, I should help aspiring ones explore their’s,” he adds.

