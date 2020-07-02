Book on fish & fishery products released

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Fish and Fishery Products Analysis - a Theoretical and Practical Perspective’, a book related to the sea food industry, was released by Vice-Chancellor of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) K N Madhusoodanan on Wednesday. He handed over a copy of the book to pro-Vice Chancellor P G Sankaran, in the presence of Registrar V Meera and Director of the school of industrial fisheries M Harikrishnan.

The book is co-authored by former CUSAT professor Saleena Mathew, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) associate professor Maya Raman, Manjusha K P and Dhanya P R, assistant professor, MES Asmabi College (Thrissur). According to the authors, the book has seven chapters and is dealing with various aspects of fish processing. This book, which is published by Springer, can also be used as a reliable handbook for students, researchers, academicians, technologists, quality controllers and production managers of the fisheries sector.