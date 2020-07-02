KSRTC staffer tests positive, Angamaly depot closed

By Express News Service

On Wednesday, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had to close its Angamaly depot after a conductor tested positive for COVID-19. The conductor, a native of Mankada in Malappuram, had been working on June 22, 23 and 24 at the depot.According to Transport Minister A K Saseendharan, steps have been taken to disinfect the depot. “As of now, the depot will be closed and the staff sent into quarantine,” he said.

Also, services from the depot have been cancelled, he added. “The health department has initiated steps to identify the persons the conductor has come in contact with,” said the minister. Thajudheen Shahib V M, District Transport Officer said, “There are around 300 staff at the depot. Not everyone will be quarantined. Only those with whom the conductor has come into contact will be asked to go into quarantine.” As for the services, the buses will be in the shed only for a day or two, he added. According to him, buses on the Thrissur-Ernakulam and Thrissur-Muvattupuzha routes will not stop at Angamaly bus stand.