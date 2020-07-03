Ernakulam MCH develops new treatment regimen

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Government medical college hospitals and research institutions in the state have been burning the midnight oil to find an effective treatment regimen to trounce the virus. If the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Thrissur was the first in the state to cure a Covid-positive patient using plasma therapy from recovered patients, now it is Ernakulam MCH that has come up with an innovative treatment regimen.

Dr Fathahudeen, HoD of pulmonary and critical care and the nodal officer for Covid-19 in Ernakulam MCH, has drawn up a treatment called Dexa-prone. “Introduced in the hospital on Wednesday, Dexa-prone is a first-of-its-kind treatment regimen in the country. This novel mode of treatment is based on the landmark paper published in the UK. Researchers have found that administrating low doses of dexamethasone (a type of corticosteroid medication) has helped Covid patients,” said Dr Fathahudeen.

According to him, the steroid reduced the death rate among severely-ill Covid patients. “So, I combined the drug with a process called ‘proning’. Under the Dexa-prone regimen, the patient is administered 6mg of the steroid intravenously and is placed in a prone position,” said Dr Fathahudeen. Prone ventilation is used for treating Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), mostly as a strategy to improve oxygenation when traditional modes of ventilation fail.

“The drug will be administered for 10 days,” he said. According to him, prone ventilation regimen will be carried out for 14-16 hours everyday. “The fact that the drug comes `30 per dose is an advantage,” said Dr Fathahudeen. He said Ernakulam MCH, so far, has a good track record in treating Covid cases. “Though we were the first to seek approval for plasma treatment, we never got the green signal from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). So, we turned to other treatment regimens, which proved to be successful. The recovery made by an 80-year-old patient suffering from multiple ailments associated with acute diabetes is a shining example of the top-notch treatment being given to patients at MCH,” he said.

Plasma treatment to start soon

As for plasma treatment being given the go-ahead, Ernakulam MCH will be starting the regimen soon, he said. “We have a list of probable donors and have zeroed in on 30 patients. However, we are yet to contact them,” he added.“MCH has all the facilities required for plasma treatment, which is similar to blood transfusion,” said Dr Fathahudeen.

He said one course requires 400ml of plasma. “Two doses are administered in a gap of 24 hours,” he said. To acquire 400ml of plasma, 500ml of blood needs to be harvested, he added. “However, not all recovered patients are suitable donors. The right donor needs to have a good level of Immunogloblin G (IgG) antibody in their blood. The level of IgG antibody is checked by conducting an anti-body test,” said Dr Fathahudeen. According to him, the blood type of the donor and the patients needs to match as well.