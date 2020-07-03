STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam on high alert, restrictions tightened

Three out of the nine new patients are immediate contacts of the electrical shop worker at Ernakulam Market

Broadway and nearby areas wear a deserted look after the region was declared a containment zone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 66 contacts of the worker, who is the primary source of infection, placed under observation; 10 people from the market have tested positive already

The Covid situation in the district seems to be turning serious, with three out of the nine  positive cases reported on Thursday, being the immediate contacts of the electrical shop worker at Ernakulam Market. The three, who tested positive, are also the staff of the electric shop. Currently, 10 persons from the market are Covid positive. Around 66, who have been identified as the possible contacts of the primary source, too have been placed under observation.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said, “If any of those persons under observation tests positive, we will have to assume the possibility that local transmission is happening. Also, we will have to find out if it is only cluster transmission that has happened,” said the minister. “The electrical shop worker who is the primary source had a fever and cough. But he didn’t take it seriously and consult a doctor. It should be understood that people with symptoms are the ones who spread the disease. 

“The  virus infection in asymptomatic people is comparatively less and the disease can spread only if there is close physical contact,” said the minister. “If you have fever, cough and difficulty in breathing please stay home and notify the health department over the phone. The family members too need to adopt measures like wearing masks and maintain physical distance,” added Sunilkumar. 

According to the minister, since 10 people from the market have  already tested positive, the district administration has started testing the staff and owners of the other commercial establishments there.
“On Wednesday, swabs of  20 people were taken. On Thursday, samples for the rapid anti-body test was taken from 57 persons,” said Sunil Kumar. According to G Karthikeyan, president, Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce,  a list of 200 people has been submitted.


