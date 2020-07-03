Kerala Welfare Council to create monitoring cell for children

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The brutal incident in which a 54-day-old baby suffered brain damage after being allegedly slapped and thrown on a cot by his father in Angamaly shocked the state. The bleeding child was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The father was arrested and charged with IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Juvenile Justice Act. Yet another painful incident was reported from Palakkad where a woman stabbed her seven-year-old son to death. According to reports, the woman suffered from mental illness. Considering the increasing number of crimes against children, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare is coming up with a special monitoring cell to assist children who are facing problems, be it physical, mental or social, and provide all necessary help to ensure their well-being.

“During the lockdown, several brutal cases of crimes against children were reported. We visited the Child Welfare Council in Ernakulam to discuss the brutal attack on the baby by her father. The council has decided to bear the treatment cost of the child. To address such incidents and take strict action against the accused, we are planning to set up a monitoring cum protection cell in all districts,” said Shiju Khan, general secretary, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. The monitoring cell will include police officials, doctors, counsellors and psychologists.

Currently, Thanal, an initiative launched by the Council for Child Welfare, has been assisting children in distress through its toll-free number 1517. The Thanal team, which includes a counsellor, has been intervening to help kids suffering from depression, drug addiction or disabilities. It also addresses domestic violence, child abuse, harassment and family issues. “Many such issues have been reported in recent months through Thanal,” said Shiju.

“The message taken from the caller is conveyed to the respective district-level committees which will take action. Through ‘Thanal’, a child can seek assistance and even the public can report abuse or exploitation of children,” he added.