Strict action against people who violate guidelines: Minister VS Sunilkumar

With more number of Covid cases reported from Ernakulam market, the government has decided to step up security measures in the district.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:56 AM

File photo of Kerala agriculture minister VS Sunilkumar with nurses who were presented mementos. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With more number of Covid cases reported from Ernakulam market, the government has decided to step up security measures in the district. Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar, who is in charge of the district to contain the spread of Covid-19, has issued a directive to the police for taking stringent action against those who violate Covid protocol.

“Strict action will be taken against people who do not wear masks and those who gather in commercial establishments. Besides, legal action will be initiated against such people,” said the minister while holding a press conference at Civil Station on Thursday.Though over 10 traders of Ernakulam Market tested Covid positive, the minister said that the situation in the district is currently under control. “We are seriously monitoring any kind of transmission in the city. An instruction has been issued to the health department for spreading awareness about the virus. However, we should be vigilant,” added the minister.

“People with symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath and respiratory symptoms should report to the health department personnel over phone. People should not hide  symptoms,” he added.He said since the vendors in the Ernakulam market have been diagnosed with the disease, people who are associated with other markets in the district should keep vigil. “There should not be any unnecessary influx of people into the market. With the help of the Fire Force, necessary steps will be taken,” he added.
 

