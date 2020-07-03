STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vande Bharat Mission: Kochi receives 322 flights

Apart from these, British Airways and Swiss Air joined the repatriation drive for transporting their citizens from Kochi. 

File photo of an expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi on an evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vande Bharat Mission launched by the Centre to evacuate Indian nationals stranded abroad has flown in 55,293 passengers on board 322 evacuation flights to Kochi airport till June 30 when the mission completed 54 days. When the first flight operated under the Vande Bharat Mission arrived on May 7, the airport bustled with activity after the two-month lockdown as it opened to receive the evacueesAir India and Air India Express had operated more than 100 evacuation flights.  

Besides the repatriation flights by Air India Express and foreign airlines like Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airways, Emirates, Etihad, Gulf Air, Jazeera, Saudia and FlyDubai from West Asian countries, the airport received chartered flights.

Air India operated special flights from San Francisco and Chicago, Paris, London, Armenia Moscow, Cebu in the Philippines, Ho-Chi Min City in Vietnam and Djibouti in Africa. Apart from these, British Airways and Swiss Air joined the repatriation drive for transporting their citizens from Kochi. 

