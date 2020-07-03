STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vegetable supply to be affected in Ernakulam

Vendors being evicted from the Marine Drive ground in Kochi on Wednesday. The vendors had shifted to the ground after a portion of the Ernakulam Market was shut down on Tuesday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After six persons tested Covid positive and Ernakulam Market was shut down by the district administration, those engaged in the wholesale dealership of vegetables find themselves in a tough spot. With no place to bring in their consignments and sort the items for their regular customers, they have decided not to bring in new load for the time being. On Wednesday, the vegetable merchants incurred a loss to the tune of `15 lakh to `20 lakh.

“For those dealing in perishable goods, especially vegetables, not being able to sell their wares is a big worry. So, when the district administration declared the area, including the Ernakulam Market,as a containment zone on Tuesday, the traders were left holding onto surplus goods,” said G Karthikeyan, president, Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce.  “On Wednesday morning, traders didn’t have a place to off-load the vegetables,” he said. Following this, the district administration allowed the traders to make use of Marine Drive ground, he added. 

“However, a melee ensued forcing the district administration to evacuate the area. The traders had to shift their loads to available spaces like community halls and godowns located all over the city,” said Karthikeyan.“If such a situation continues, they will have no other option but to stop ordering new loads. As of now, we are trying to mitigate the situation by sourcing vegetables from the loads arriving at Aluva and Nettoor markets,” he added.

However, according to V S Sunilkumar, Agriculture Minister, as of now no plans have been made to provide an alternative place.“The market will remain shut for seven days, while disinfection activities will be carried out at the other markets in the district,” he said.

