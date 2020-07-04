A home for many hearts

MS Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram-based architect Srijit Srinivas had two major challenges ahead of himself when he was commissioned the project for building a rest house for underprivileged cancer patients. Firstly, it should not reflect the eeriness of the disease. Secondly, it should be comfortable enough to make the inmates forget that they are struggling. The young architect spent many fortnights thinking up a plan, finally materialising his concept with meticulous detailing. Fortunately, his efforts didn’t go to waste. The Benziger Hospice Home, an elegant brick structure situated at Edapazhanji in the city, is far from being a sick home.

It is a three-storeyed building owned by the Malabar Province of the Order of Discalced Carmelite (OCD), and offers free accommodation to cancer patients who are undergoing treatment at city hospitals. The natural texture and colour of the bricks and the judicious proportioning of open spaces make it stand out. The brick louvers at common spaces facilitate an interplay of light and shadows, instilling a sense of warmth and calmness.

Srijit won international honour for the project—the jury award at the World Architecture Community Awards. The previous winners include big names like Zaha Hadid and Norman Foster. “It was a challenging project since I had to address the medical and emotional requirements of the inmates. Their feedback and this honour have boosted my morale,” Sreejit says. He believes that architecture is about designing both the built and unbuilt spaces that could be experienced visually and physically.

He follows no typical style and the portfolio of his design studio Srijit Srinivas Architects’ brings under its fold a variety of projects—from apartments to residential homes, resorts and convention centres. “The facilities were designed keeping in view the special needs of its inmates. The louvers ensure natural light and fresh air without compromising the privacy of inmates,” Srijit said.